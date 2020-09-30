Cancer Benefit with Hilliary Begley

The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Cancer Benefit with Hilliary Begley

Hilliary Begley is best know for her role of Aunt Lucy in the Netflix original movie Dumplin'. She is also featured in the Austin Film Fest award-wining movie They Way We Were with Cloris Leachman.

Hilliary's sass, combined with her Southern charm, make her stories worth listening to.

Hilliary has opened for Jon Reep and was the featured headliner at the Greensboro Pride Festival.

Join us as we raise money for cancer treatment for a good friend of Chattanooga's comedy community. 

