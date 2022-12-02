Candlelight Advent Concert

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 305 W. 7th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Music at St. Paul’s continues its Artist Series season with a Candlelight Advent Concert featuring two seasonal Baroque masterpieces: Bach’s Cantata, BWV 61 Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland and Handel’s Messiah, Part I, on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Artist Series concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. For more information and tickets, visit: https: //www.stpaulschatt.org/artist-series-concerts

Performers for this Candlelight Advent Concert include members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra , performing on historical instruments, and the St. Paul’s Choir with featured soloists: Marianna Allen, Eric Bash, Erik Gustafson, Jonathan Harris, Isaac Mullet, Rosella Ewing Terry, and Meredith Thomas.

From St. Paul's Director of Music Paul Thomas: "We are delighted to present two Baroque masterworks for the Advent season, featuring instruments that would have been familiar to Bach and Handel, but possibly not Chattanooga audiences. The musicians of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra specialize in playing authentic period instruments featuring the warm sound of gut strings, the crisp articulation of convex bows, and the tone of the natural trumpet that crowns the whole ensemble. These sounds will combine with our semi-professional choir and soloists in St. Paul's soaring Nave for what promises to be a very special evening of music."

