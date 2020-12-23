Candlelight in the Alley

Cooper's Alley 10 East 7th Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Candlelight in the Alley

Join us for a night of carols and candlelight in Coopers Alley across from Cadence Coffee on 7th Street. Wednesday December 23, 6:30 to 8pm

**Masks and Social Distancing Required

