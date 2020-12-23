Candlelight in the Alley
Join us for a night of carols and candlelight in Coopers Alley across from Cadence Coffee on 7th Street. Wednesday December 23, 6:30 to 8pm
**Masks and Social Distancing Required
to
Cooper's Alley 10 East 7th Street , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Candlelight in the Alley
Join us for a night of carols and candlelight in Coopers Alley across from Cadence Coffee on 7th Street. Wednesday December 23, 6:30 to 8pm
**Masks and Social Distancing Required
Concerts & Live MusicAdvent Concert: Jessica Smithorn, oboe
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal Pinsion and Friends
-
Food & Drink This & That2020 Christmas Dinner Train
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
© 2020 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.