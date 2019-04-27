Candlelighters 11th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The 11th Annual Candlelighters Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Bear Trace at Harrison Bay. Registration and continental breakfast beings at 7:00 a.m. and tee-off is at 8:00 a.m. The team entry fee is $360 and includes greens fees, cart, lunch, group photo, prizes and lots more.

Funds raised from the tournament are used to provide financial assistance to families of children with cancer. Each year dozens of local families face seemingly insurmountable financial obligations at the same time they are desperately trying to get needed medical attention for their child. We try to relieve some of the stress associated with those financial worries.

For more information or to register, contact Connie Edwards at 423-304-6752 or credwards54@epbfi.com.