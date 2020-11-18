Canning for the Holidays

Home canning does not have to stop when summer produce is gone. Learn basic food preservation techniques while focusing on tasty fall & winter treats. We’ll demonstrate the new electric canner- an alternative for those with a glass or ceramic cooktop. Spice up your table or gift a jar of homemade goodness made from recipes shared in class.

About the teacher:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.