Canning for the Holidays

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Canning for the Holidays

Home canning does not have to stop when summer produce is gone. Learn basic food preservation techniques while focusing on tasty fall & winter treats. We’ll demonstrate the new electric canner- an alternative for those with a glass or ceramic cooktop. Spice up your table or gift a jar of homemade goodness made from recipes shared in class.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/18/canning-for-the-holidays

About the teacher:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Canning for the Holidays - 2020-11-18 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Canning for the Holidays - 2020-11-18 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Canning for the Holidays - 2020-11-18 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Canning for the Holidays - 2020-11-18 14:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

October 19, 2020

Tuesday

October 20, 2020

Wednesday

October 21, 2020

Thursday

October 22, 2020

Friday

October 23, 2020

Saturday

October 24, 2020

Sunday

October 25, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours