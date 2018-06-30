Canoeing Lookout Creek

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join one of our naturalists on a guided canoe trip down Scenic Lookout Creek. During the journey, you will learn a little bit about the history of the creek and about a variety of habitats that are a part of the Tennessee River Watershed.

This event, including admission for the day, is free with a suggested donation of $8 - 20 per guest. Please pay as you can when you arrive or join online to support our conservation efforts. Reflection Riding is a non-profit that relies on community support through memberships and donations. For more information, visit reflectionriding.org/join.

