I Cantori Choir Concert

Southern Adventist University’s I Cantori Chamber Choir, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will perform on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The theme, “Agnus Dei–Cross Reflections,” will recount the plan of salvation through the voices of diverse composers including Haydn, Britten, and Busto. This event is free and open to the public. Visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880 for more information.