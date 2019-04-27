Southern Adventist University’s I Cantori Chamber Choir, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will perform on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The theme, “Agnus Dei–Cross Reflections,” will recount the plan of salvation through the voices of diverse composers including Haydn, Britten, and Busto. This event is free and open to the public. Visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880 for more information.
I Cantori Choir Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsAsk a Writer: Q&A
-
-
Education & Learning"Housing at a Glance"
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
Wednesday
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Calligraphy
-
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessIntroduction to Reiki
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDavid Bingaman
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicLon Eldridge
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatHug-A-Bunny Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
Kids & Family This & ThatHug-A-Bunny Days
-
Outdoor SportsIntroduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsIntroduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing Class - Level 1
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningBeginner Palmistry
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band