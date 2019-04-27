I Cantori Choir Concert

to Google Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s I Cantori Chamber Choir, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will perform on Saturday, April 27, at 4 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The theme, “Agnus Dei–Cross Reflections,” will recount the plan of salvation through the voices of diverse composers including Haydn, Britten, and Busto. This event is free and open to the public. Visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880 for more information.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00 iCalendar - I Cantori Choir Concert - 2019-04-27 16:00:00
DI 16.15

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 16, 2019

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Thursday

April 18, 2019

Friday

April 19, 2019

Saturday

April 20, 2019

Sunday

April 21, 2019

Monday

April 22, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours