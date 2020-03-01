I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar

Southern Adventist University’s I Cantori chamber choir, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will present War and Pieces on Sunday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium. The concert will feature arrangements of Walt Whitman’s Civil War poetry by Jeffrey Van and Ethan McGrath. I Cantori will be joined by guest classical guitarist Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas. This event is free and open to the public. Visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880 for more information.