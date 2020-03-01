I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar

to Google Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s I Cantori chamber choir, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, will present War and Pieces on Sunday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium. The concert will feature arrangements of Walt Whitman’s Civil War poetry by Jeffrey Van and Ethan McGrath. I Cantori will be joined by guest classical guitarist Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas. This event is free and open to the public. Visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880 for more information.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - I Cantori Concert Featuring Enrique Sandoval-Cisternas, classical guitar - 2020-03-01 19:30:00
DI 17.09

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

Monday

March 2, 2020

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours