I Cantori Evensong

× Expand Staff Photographer I Cantori Chamber Choir

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a sacred evening with the School of Music’s I Cantori Chamber Choir on Saturday, November 12, at 5:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The choir will be conducted by Gennevieve Brown-Kibble and will be accompanied by Gabrielle Newman, senior piano performance major.