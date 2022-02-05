× Expand thechattary.org Canva 101

Interested in stepping up your work, events, or even personal milestones with a little graphic? Feeling intimidated by apps like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, etc?

It's time to get comfortable with Canva! In this class we'll go over different sections of this popular and simple to use website and app and even create a design by the end of the class.

Please bring your own computer and register for a free Canva account prior to the class if you do not have one already.

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.