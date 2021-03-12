Canvas Painting: Inappropriate Tea Party

This is going to be a totally beginner friendly paint class. So if you want to learn to paint this ever so sweet and EASY Lilly Pulitzer-esque print and get out a little frustration, this is for you. If you are tired of being a perfect lil lady (or gent)...just say to hell with it.

Supplies needed below. Please try to buy locally if possible from Art Creations.

canvas

paint brushes - various sizes

acrylic craft paints (red, white, aqua, black)

sharpie or black paint marker

plate or palette for mixing

jar of water

a foul mouth (optional)

18 and up only please.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/12/inappropriate-tea-party

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.