Capsule Wardrobe 101

Have you ever been overwhelmed by the sheer amount of clothing in your closet? Does it take you forever to get ready in the morning?

A capsule wardrobe is the perfect way to reduce anxiety, make more time, save money, be more sustainable AND feel more at ease. In this class we will go over what a capsule wardrobe is and all of the ways a capsule wardrobe can improve your life. You will also receive tips and advice on creating your capsule wardrobe.

About the instructor:

Heather Jimerson has lived in Chattanooga for the last 20 years. She attended UTC where she earned her B.S. in Psychology, M.Ed. and Ed.S. degrees. Heather has been a science teacher for 10 years. Her desire to help people and help make the world a better place led her to begin a life coach business. Her goal is to help people with high stress lives or careers to gain peace of mind and live the lives they truly desire. While Heather can help with many issues related to personal growth, sustainable living is her specialty which includes topics such as minimalism, veganism, and eco-friendly living. Heather has individual and group coaching programs available.