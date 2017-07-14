Car Collector Appreciation Day

Join the Coker Tire team to celebrate Collector Car Appreciation Day on Friday, July 14th! The folks at Coker Tire are encouraging all collector car enthusiasts to drive their old car downtown for a free hot dog lunch from 11am to 1pm. The Coker Tire museum will be open for tours during the lunch. Coker Tire representatives will also provide free tire inspections on site, and all participants of the Collector Car Appreciation Day lunch can enjoy a discount on Coker Tire and Honest Charley Speed Shop apparel.

Collector Car Appreciation Day

Location: 1317 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN, 37402

Time: 11am to 1pm Eastern