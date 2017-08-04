Cardboard Coverall Dreams

Swine Gallery 100 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Opening night, exhibition will be up all month long. Join us Aug. 26 for Artist Talk 6:00-7:30 pm.

