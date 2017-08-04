Cardboard Coverall Dreams Opening Reception

This Friday! We are very excited and most proud to be exhibiting work from some of the prominent artists that brought you Wayne-O-Rama!

Lead and envisioned by Wayne White, Wayne-O-Rama couldn't have happened without the support and creativity of Chattanooga's art community. For several weeks, hundreds of artists from the regions donated time, materials, skills, and sanity to make the funhouse of history a reality.

Join us as we celebrate 13 of those artists' work, sharing insight into their creative process, inspiration, and the impact of working with Wayne White. This exhibition coincides with Wayne-O-Rama and Thrill After Thrill to create a trifecta of Wayne White in Chattanooga!

We will have an opening reception on First Friday, August 4th, from 6 - 9pm, but the show will be up through the month of August.

On Friday August 25th from 6-7:30pm we will have an artist talk in which some of the participating artists will speak about their experiences working with Wayne and his influence on their work. RSVP here! https://www.facebook.com/events/1514774828574005

Artists in the show:

Amy Royale

Brad Rader

Clint Daniels

David Gabbard

Elliot Cowan

James Bruneau

Jason Doan

Matthew Dutton

Mari Morton

Megan Hovany

Myles Freeman

Randy Fairchild

Stephen Michael Haas