Cards Over Cocktails: Holiday Edition

During the time when we can't be with our friends and family in person to hug and love on them, the next best thing is to send them a little love by mail. A handmade card can be just what you need to show them how much you care during this unique holiday season.

In this class, you will learn how to use different types of media to decorate and embellish your cards. Grab your favorite cocktail and let's make a holiday card!

All participants will receive a pack of supplies in the mail, including enough to create two cards. US-based participants only. Limited to 15 participants. Ticket sales end on Tuesday, December 1 at 1pm ET.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/4/cards-over-cocktails-holiday-edition

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.