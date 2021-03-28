Caring for an Orchid

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Caring for an Orchid

Orchids are beautiful delicate creatures and are a common gift. But how do you care for this tropical plant in our climate? Water? Ice cubes? Misting? How often does it need watering? How much water does it need? Is it dead when the petals fall off? What if the flowers don't come back for a very long time? Does it need repotting? If you have ever asked yourself or the internet these questions, join this class to get the answers.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/2/7/caring-for-an-orchid

About the instructor:

Natasha Romanova, an orchid enthusiast, splits her time between being an Art Dealer and a career in Finance. Natasha is the founder and owner of Romanova Art, an online art consulting firm. She is passionate about promoting the value of art and helping artists build lasting careers. Natasha is a developer and facilitator of the Business of Art workshop curriculum covering important business aspects pertinent to being a successful artist, such pricing, taxes, marketing, social media, communication, and many others.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Caring for an Orchid - 2021-03-28 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Caring for an Orchid - 2021-03-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Caring for an Orchid - 2021-03-28 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Caring for an Orchid - 2021-03-28 13:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

February 11, 2021

Friday

February 12, 2021

Saturday

February 13, 2021

Sunday

February 14, 2021

Monday

February 15, 2021

Tuesday

February 16, 2021

Wednesday

February 17, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours