Carl Bernstein: Why Truth Still Matters

Join us for a riveting conversation between legendary journalist Carl Bernstein and local television host Alison Lebovitz as they explore “Why Truth Still Matters.” Southern Adventist University will host this free event on December 1 at 7 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Audience members will have the opportunity to submit questions for a live Q&A during this inaugural event of the R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series, sponsored by Southern’s School of Journalism and Communication. Registration is strongly recommended; visit southern.edu/truth for more details.