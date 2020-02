Carl is a songwriter, who has had some success with his song, "Midnight Train" and "Cherokee Wind" among others. You can hear some of his original songs and covers in his band.

Carl was born in Alabama to "musical parents". He began singing at the age of 3 in churches with his family. He is a fifth generation musician, whose heritage spans back to his great great grandfather and uncles who played music in the early days of country music.

Grab dinner, drinks and enjoy some toe tappin’ fun.