The Carmonas

Seating for the show begins at 8, Show at 9, No cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations

We don’t want y’all to miss out on the music, so when booking your online reservation for a show, please be sure to select the correct date for the show you are wanting to attend. The default setting is to automatically select today’s date. Thanks for spending your evening with us!