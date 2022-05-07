× Expand Becky Morris Art car ball attendees in festive attire from a previous event.

Time to bring out Chattanooga’s wild side for a night of fun. Creative costumes, large puppets and fire dancers illuminate the night. Revelers can mingle with the artists and enjoy the amazing display of art cars, Latin food and music provided by DJ, Eliment, Carnaval. Tickets are $55 and include two drink tickets and one Latin Food Experience. 21 and up.

Proceeds support Art 120’s year round programs that use art to: animate public spaces in and around Chattanooga, provide economic opportunities for Chattanooga’s immigrant and artistic communities and teach youth STEM/vocational skills.