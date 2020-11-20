Carpetbagger's Comedy Hour

When NYC venues shut down, one of the city's main comics, Jeff Greenspan, moved into the Bode hotel in downtown Chattanooga to run a bi-weekly show out of the lobby.

The seating is socially distanced and the audience capped at 40 (room holds 100). Masks are required when not at tables.

Each week we aim to feature local favorites alongside old NYC-comedy pals. Tickets are eight bucks and include one beer. Not too shabby. Stay safe. Stay sane.

As seats are limited due to distancing, it's best to reserve in advance.