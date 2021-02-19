Carpetbagger's Comedy Hour

We've got Eric Neumann (Comedy Central, Netflix, IFC, Comedy Cellar) here from NYC along with fellow NYC comics Ron Nobles and Steve Maloy, plus Luke Marter from right here in Chattanooga (oh, and me too).

Tickets are 8 bucks and include one beer, and your ticket is also a raffle for a free hour of axe throwing for 2 at Civil Axe Throwing - Chattanooga - Pretty cool.

And we're introducing two new "Comedy Craft Cocktail Specials" for 9 bucks - plus a new line of seasonal cocktails (thank Ellie Stevens) have also been added. (They're beautiful - see the pic.)

Reserve at BodeComedy.com

Hosted by Jeff Greenspandemic