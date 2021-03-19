Carpetbagger's Comedy Hour

When NYC venues shut down, one of our comics moved into a hotel in downtown Chattanooga to run a bi-weekly show out of their lobby.

The seating is socially distanced and the audience capped at 50 (room holds 100). Masks are required when not at tables.

Each week we aim to feature local favorites alongside our old NYC-comedy pals. Tickets are eight bucks and include one beer. Not too shabby. Stay safe. Stay sane.

As seats are limited due to distancing, it's best to reserve in advance.