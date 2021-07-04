Hooters "Carry Forward" 5K Race

Hooters "Carry Forward" 5K Race

Hooters of Chattanooga on Brainerd Road is hosting a 5K race on the 4th of July, with all proceeds benefiting the Wounded Warriors Project.

The race kicks off at 10am so arrive starting at 9am, which will start at Hooters and go down around Camp Jordan before looping back. The standard registration is $35 but with the code SQUAD UP, participants can get $10 off.

There are three ways participants can "Carry Forward" while running or walking:

  • Flag - carry a flag to show patriotism. Small flags will be provided to all participants, but participants can bring their own flag 
  • Fitness - carry a weight to represent the responsibility veterans carry 
  • Fierce - carry another person to symbolize one warrior carrying another 

You can also host your own virtual race:

  • Each participant will have a fundraising page that ties back to their event 
  • Receive editable marketing materials - posters, handouts, social media banners, gifs and more 
  • Have access to Wounded Warrior Projects’ Carry Forward logo
  • Get with a runners kit that contains the 2020 medal, runners bib, flag, eye blacks, drawstring bag, a supporter wristband and more 

To sign up for the virtual 5K component or simply donate as part of Hooters cause, please visit: https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=7747.

