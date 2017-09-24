Cashore Marionettes, PUPPETRY

Joseph Cashore will be bringing his art of puppetry to Southern Adventist University on September 24 at 7 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. Through puppetry, Cashore explores the depths of character and humanity using scenes from everyday life. Set to classical pieces by composers like Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss, and Copeland, Cashore takes his audience on a journey that celebrates life’s wonders. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.

