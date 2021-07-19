Cast Iron Cooking 101

Cast Iron Cooking 101

Learn about cast iron cookware’s unique cooking and care properties that make for successful results. Rediscover grandma’s cooking secrets and find why cast iron is one of the hottest trends.

Want to add to your cookware collection? You’ll learn where to find the best cast iron deals and receive coupons after the class concludes.

About the teacher:

June Puett is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent with the University of Tennessee Extension. With degrees in education and a passion for helping others learn, she reaches a variety of youth and adults on topics ranging from food preservation to fall prevention to money management and more! She likes getting her hands dirty and her feet wet.

