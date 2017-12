THE ARKHAM AGENCY PRESENTS

On tour

Castaway

Insvrgence

With support from

Sickness in the System (S.I.T.S) (first show since August 2017, New single debut)

Absent from the Body ( coming from Knoxville Tn supporting their debut album "The Wars We Wage")

TBA

21+

Doors at 8pm

Show starts at 9pm

8 dollars at the door

advance ticket options coming soon!