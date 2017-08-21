Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand

Google Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00

The CDE Loft 105 Maple Street, City of Rossville, Georgia 30741

Be a part of the return of the CDE Dinnershow Troupe! After a nearly two-year hiatus, join us as these hilarious improvisational performers bring this hilarious show back! Audition for this spoof of the movie "Casablanca" and the American Dream of winning the jackpot.

We are in need of performers to play Native Americans, sneaky senior citizens, an Austrialian Croc Chaser, a two-faced lawyer, a kid with two left feet, a gambling casino owner with a Humphrey Bogart complex, and a gold digging ex-wife! Looking for performers age 15 and up!

Come prepared with a one minute or less comedic monologue of your choosing. If you are capable of creating an Australian accent, come prepared to read your monologue both ways. Men with singing capabilities are encouraged to prepare a few seconds of music as well.

Info
The CDE Loft 105 Maple Street, City of Rossville, Georgia 30741 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00 iCalendar - Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand - 2017-08-21 18:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours