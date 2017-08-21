Casting Call: Dealt A Deadly Hand

Be a part of the return of the CDE Dinnershow Troupe! After a nearly two-year hiatus, join us as these hilarious improvisational performers bring this hilarious show back! Audition for this spoof of the movie "Casablanca" and the American Dream of winning the jackpot.

We are in need of performers to play Native Americans, sneaky senior citizens, an Austrialian Croc Chaser, a two-faced lawyer, a kid with two left feet, a gambling casino owner with a Humphrey Bogart complex, and a gold digging ex-wife! Looking for performers age 15 and up!

Come prepared with a one minute or less comedic monologue of your choosing. If you are capable of creating an Australian accent, come prepared to read your monologue both ways. Men with singing capabilities are encouraged to prepare a few seconds of music as well.