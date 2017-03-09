Casting the Canvas 2: An Art-Inspired Performance by Ensemble Theare of Chattanooga

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

After a lauded initial year, we welcome back the Ensemble Theatre Company for another Casting the Canvas performance. Using new works and themes, visual arts and performance will intermingle in this unique experience. Local actors from ETC will present brief original plays written specifically for this project and inspired by the Hunter collection. To learn more about the Theatre and its mission, see www.ensembletheatreofchattanooga.com.

Admission is $5 for Hunter members, $15 for non-members.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Theatre.

