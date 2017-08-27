Set in the Mississippi Delta, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF is a steamy story of manipulation, sexual repression and jealousy. The story revolves around the family of cotton tycoon, Big Daddy. With thoughts of his mortality looming, Big Daddy struggles to control his family while everyone has their own agenda to meet. His son Brick, an ex football star, and his daughter-in-law Maggie the "Cat" are caught in a fruitless marriage full of lies, identity crisis and addiction. Tennessee William's familial drama, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF has stood the test of time with iconic characters and a progressive storyline.

Written by: Tennessee Williams

Directed by: Garry Lee Posey

Stage Managed by: Bailey Hufstetler

Starring: Jennifer Arbogast Wilson, Patrick Brady, Ashley Burkhart, Christy Gallo, Jonathan Harris, Amanda Havelin, Ryan Laskowski, David Martinez, Eric "Red" Wyatt

Dates:

August 25th at 7:30

August 26th at 7:30

August 27th at 2:30

September 1st at 7:30

September 2nd at 7:30

September 3rd at 2:30

Pricing:

General Admission: $15.00

Student: $10.00