Catfish Cooley's Nitro Comedy Tour

Bang Productions presents Catfish Cooley's "NITRO COMEDY TOUR" the craziest comedy show in America featuring Andrew Conn hosted by Gerard Haran. The show is produced by John Edmonds Kozma.

Comedian Catfish Cooley brings high energy comedy to his southern following with a punch. Don’t judge a book by it’s cover — he’s not just a guy drinking hot sauce and chugging whiskey, he’s a real storyteller with a positive message. He has over 3 million fans on multiple social media platforms. Catfish Cooley's Nitro Comedy Tour entertains these fans all over the country and he was featured on Tosh.O. He's been compared to Larry the Cable Guy and the happiest redneck SOB you ever did meet!

Comedian Andrew Conn, a Kentucky native, recently started dominating the stage with his playful personality and comical facial expressions. Conn experienced a defining moment in his career when the Nitro Comedy Tour sold out the Hard Rock Casino with 2,500 people in Tulsa, OK. The crowd quickly recognized him as a rising super star in comedy who resembles that of a redneck Jim Carrey. When Andrew isn’t busy sharing his offbeat, true-life experiences center stage, he’s sharing his comedic journey through unfiltered videos that are sure to make you laugh. Keep an eye out for Andrew Conn because he’s the next big star in comedy.

Comedian Gerard Haran is a rising star in the NYC comedy scene and former minor league baseball player. Gerard is a "BIGGER THAN LIFE CHARACTER" who relates living his big life to POP CULTURE today.

Show starts at 7:00 pm. Doors open at 6:00 pm.