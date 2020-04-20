CBD Cocktails - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery CBD Cocktails

Let's celebrate 4/20... with CBD!

CBD is the latest trend to calm us down and help us sleep - but what about using it in cocktails? While there may be some controversy over using CBD in drinks (mostly if bars want to take that on) - there's no controversy when it comes to learning about it and deciding if it's right for you! In this class we'll discuss CBD in cocktails, why some bars are for (or against) it, and share some delicious cocktail and mocktail recipes you can create in the comfort of your own home!

At the end of the class, everyone will receive an email with recipe cards.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/20/cbd-cocktails-online-event

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.