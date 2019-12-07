The annual CCS Holiday Market & Variety Show is a family-friendly, community event hosting a wide range of local craftspeople, artisans, and food trucks with a variety show in the afternoon and evening. Activities include a photobooth, Noah's Little Ark live Nativity petting zoo, and kids games.

The Holiday Market is FREE and open to the public from 12:00 - 7:00 PM and is located in the center of the Upper School CCS campus, both indoors and outdoors.

The Variety Show times are 2:00 and 7:00 PM and will feature CCS choral ensembles and instrumental performances of “Miracle on 34th Street." The variety show is just $5; see the ticket link below.