Come enjoy a fabulous three-course luncheon provided by Elegant Moments Catering, followed by a talent showcase the first of its kind! Enjoy an appetizer of deviled eggs under a hollandaise drizzle, an entree of croissant sliders and baby salad with strawberry vinaigrette, and a sorbet dessert and then relax as performers from the CDEKids troupe perform original numbers, favorite tunes, and any other talents they want to share with the world! In just under 2 hours, you'll have a delicious meal and be entertained by some of CDEKids' best and brightest! Seating begins at 12noon with lunch being served at 12:30, and the show beginning at 1! Don't miss this celebrations of CDE's Youth Performers!
CDEKid's Talent Showcase
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Theater & Dance
