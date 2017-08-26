CDEKid's Talent Showcase

Come enjoy a fabulous three-course luncheon provided by Elegant Moments Catering, followed by a talent showcase the first of its kind! Enjoy an appetizer of deviled eggs under a hollandaise drizzle, an entree of croissant sliders and baby salad with strawberry vinaigrette, and a sorbet dessert and then relax as performers from the CDEKids troupe perform original numbers, favorite tunes, and any other talents they want to share with the world! In just under 2 hours, you'll have a delicious meal and be entertained by some of CDEKids' best and brightest! Seating begins at 12noon with lunch being served at 12:30, and the show beginning at 1! Don't miss this celebrations of CDE's Youth Performers!