CDEKid's Talent Showcase

Google Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 iCalendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00

Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come enjoy a fabulous three-course luncheon provided by Elegant Moments Catering, followed by a talent showcase the first of its kind! Enjoy an appetizer of deviled eggs under a hollandaise drizzle, an entree of croissant sliders and baby salad with strawberry vinaigrette, and a sorbet dessert and then relax as performers from the CDEKids troupe perform original numbers, favorite tunes, and any other talents they want to share with the world! In just under 2 hours, you'll have a delicious meal and be entertained by some of CDEKids' best and brightest! Seating begins at 12noon with lunch being served at 12:30, and the show beginning at 1! Don't miss this celebrations of CDE's Youth Performers!

Info
Archway On Glass 2523 Glass St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00 iCalendar - CDEKid's Talent Showcase - 2017-08-26 12:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours