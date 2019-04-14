CDT's Spring Gala with Coppelia

Chattanooga Dance Theatre is excited to bring you Coppelia! A comedic ballet that tells the story of a town confused by a girl, Coppelia, as she sits in her father’s window and silently reads her book. Swanhilda (danced by Chloe Russell and Nena Widtfeldt), a sassy villager in the town is especially irritated by Coppelia because her fiance, Franz, has taken a special interest in the girl. See how this hilarious story unfolds as Swanhilda and Franz figure out the girls secret!

New and contemporary works choreographed by Alisha Cardenas, Abigail Lee-Haynes, Christine Mashburn-Paul, Chloe Russell, and Allison Shenton will be performed in the first half of the show.