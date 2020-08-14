Cee-Jay Jones

Carl "Cee - Jay" Jones is one of the hottest, freshest comics to hit the comedy scene. Cee-Jay has appeared on BET's Comic View, Showtime At The Apollo and is a Current Headlining performer for Carnival Cruise Lines and Comedy Clubs all around the country.

Cee - Jay is wild and totally outrageous, with a style of comedy that is all his own. His stage presence, quick wit, high energy and rapid fire delivery keeps his audiences laughing non-stop from the moment he hits the stage. In Cee - Jay's world nothing is off limits.

He gives you his perspective on how he sees the world, and when he does.....YOUR WORLD WILL NEVER BE THE SAME!