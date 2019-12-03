Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The public is invited to join Southern Adventist University in its Christmas festivities on December 3 at 7 p.m. at Iles P.E. Center. Outside, Southern’s Jazz Ensemble will perform while doughnuts and hot drinks are served. Following the refreshments, the Irish folk band, Danú, will perform a concert titled, “An Emerald Isle Christmas,” offering a taste of the traditional Celtic winter celebrations.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Christmas With Southern Adventist University - 2019-12-03 19:00:00
DI 16.45

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 13, 2019

Thursday

November 14, 2019

Friday

November 15, 2019

Saturday

November 16, 2019

Sunday

November 17, 2019

Monday

November 18, 2019

Tuesday

November 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours