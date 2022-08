× Expand Green Olive Media Oysters at Easy Bistro & Bar

On Friday, August 5th Easy Bistro & Bar is celebrating National Oyster Day from 4:00 - 5:00 pm. Happy hour oysters from the east coast, west coast & gulf coast will be offered at half-price. Roasted Oysters with butter, caviar, lemon, and chives will be offered all night to continue the celebration of National Oyster Day, cheers!