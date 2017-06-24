Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! on Saturday, June 24th, from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., featuring calling by Janet Shepherd and music by Horse Mountain.

NEW! Introduction to English Country Dance from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Learn this elegant historical social dance seen in the film versions of Jane Austen novels such as Pride and Prejudice. No experience necessary. All dances will be taught. Move at a slower pace to beautiful music! Admission: $5; $10 for both ECD & Contra.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!

The Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society has been sponsoring contra dances for over 20 years.