Celebrate Summer Contra Dance!

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! on Saturday, June 24th, from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., featuring calling by Janet Shepherd and music by Horse Mountain.

NEW! Introduction to English Country Dance from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Learn this elegant historical social dance seen in the film versions of Jane Austen novels such as Pride and Prejudice. No experience necessary. All dances will be taught. Move at a slower pace to beautiful music! Admission: $5; $10 for both ECD & Contra.

CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.

Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.

There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!

The Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society has been sponsoring contra dances for over 20 years.

Info

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map

Parties & Clubs

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! - 2017-06-24 16:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

June 20, 2017

Wednesday

June 21, 2017

Thursday

June 22, 2017

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours