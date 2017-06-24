Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society (CTDS) presents a Celebrate Summer Contra Dance! on Saturday, June 24th, from 7:30 to 11:00 p.m., featuring calling by Janet Shepherd and music by Horse Mountain.
NEW! Introduction to English Country Dance from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. Learn this elegant historical social dance seen in the film versions of Jane Austen novels such as Pride and Prejudice. No experience necessary. All dances will be taught. Move at a slower pace to beautiful music! Admission: $5; $10 for both ECD & Contra.
CTDS dances take place at Brainerd United Methodist Church, Lundy Hall (4315 Brainerd Road), in Chattanooga. Admission is $8; $5 for students & seniors.
Everyone is invited to join our welcoming, family-friendly community and enjoy this lively, traditional social dance. No need to bring a partner. All dances are taught in walk-throughs. Toe-tapping live music makes even sitting out enjoyable. Contra dancing is fun, aerobic exercise! Wear comfortable, casual clothes and bring a separate pair of clean, soft-soled shoes for dancing. Note: Hard-soled boots or shoes are not allowed on the dance floor.
There is always a Contra Basics lesson for newcomers at 7:30 p.m. -- so plan to arrive early!
The Chattanooga Traditional Dance Society has been sponsoring contra dances for over 20 years.
Info
Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
please enable javascript to view