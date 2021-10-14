Celebrating the Best of Shuptrine's Gallery!

Shuptrine's Gallery 2613 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Drop in! Celebrating the Best Gallery Artists for Fall 2021- Shuptrine’s Gallery- Fall with a Gallery Opening! Featured works include a selection of American Italian oils, large florals, bright contemporary canvases, and detailed watercolors! Works will be on display from artists including Alan Shuptrine, Bart Lindstrom, Maureen Hyde, Hunter Eddy, Vickie Jourdan, Kady Hendrix, Robert Calcagno, Karen Brown, and featuring vibrant and whimsical works by gallery new-comer, Michael Smelcher. We will celebrate these artists on Thursday, October 14th with an Open House from 10:00am - 4:00pm, and will have cocktails and meet the artists from 5:00pm - 8:00pm. Stop in and visit the gallery at 2613 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN and have a glass of wine while you enjoy the artwork!

