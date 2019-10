Are you or do you know someone who is facing the holidays after going through a loss?

Please join us tas Susan Latta, LMFT, FT and long time bereavement counselor with Hospice of Chattanooga, shares ways to make it through the holidays and how to help others.

This class is in partnership with Welcome Home of Chattanooga and The Chattery.

This class is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.