Please join First Lutheran Church in Chattanooga as we celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation. This hymn festival celebrates the writings and musical contributions of Martin Luther. Several of the Chattanooga circuit LCMS congregations are leading the congregation in Luther’s hymnody, tracing the church year from Advent through Reformation. Rev. Gilbert Pingel is the liturgist and Dr. Sarah Harr is the hosting music director. A cake and punch reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. 500th Reformation Anniversary-branded merchandise will be available for sale before and after the event, the proceeds from which will benefit Lutheran world missions.
Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther
First Lutheran Church 2800 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
