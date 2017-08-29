Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther

Google Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00

First Lutheran Church 2800 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Please join First Lutheran Church in Chattanooga as we celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation. This hymn festival celebrates the writings and musical contributions of Martin Luther. Several of the Chattanooga circuit LCMS congregations are leading the congregation in Luther’s hymnody, tracing the church year from Advent through Reformation. Rev. Gilbert Pingel is the liturgist and Dr. Sarah Harr is the hosting music director. A cake and punch reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. 500th Reformation Anniversary-branded merchandise will be available for sale before and after the event, the proceeds from which will benefit Lutheran world missions.

Info
First Lutheran Church 2800 McCallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrating the Hymns and Writings of Martin Luther - 2017-08-29 18:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours