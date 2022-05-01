The MidSouth Symphonic Band

× Expand Midsouth Symphonic band Midsouth Symphonic Band

Join us for a celebration of American Composers. The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host their spring concert on May 1st, 2022 at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. The performance will feature works from American composers David Holsinger, John Williams, and James Cunow just to name a few. The concert is free to the public.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 50 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders and associate director Scotty Jones. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!