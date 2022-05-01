The MidSouth Symphonic Band

to

Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center 28 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

Join us for a celebration of American Composers. The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host their spring concert on May 1st, 2022 at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. The performance will feature works from American composers David Holsinger, John Williams, and James Cunow just to name a few. The concert is free to the public.

Founded in 1990, the Mid-South Symphonic Band is comprised of 50 musicians from the greater Chattanooga area and performs under the direction of Jim Souders and associate director Scotty Jones. This all volunteer organization is comprised of musicians from diverse backgrounds who enjoy sharing their talents with each other and with the community. Please check us out at www.midsouthsymphonicband.com

The band looks forward to seeing you at this free Sunday afternoon concert!

Info

Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center 28 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, This & That
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The MidSouth Symphonic Band - 2022-05-01 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The MidSouth Symphonic Band - 2022-05-01 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The MidSouth Symphonic Band - 2022-05-01 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The MidSouth Symphonic Band - 2022-05-01 15:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Sunday

April 3, 2022

Monday

April 4, 2022

Tuesday

April 5, 2022

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours