Celebration of Life and Hope

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer has scheduled its 13th annual “Celebration of Life and Hope” for Saturday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EST. Due to COVID-19, this event will be held virtually via livestream, allowing both local and national guests to support the foundation from the comfort of their own homes.

Textile Rubber and Chemical returns as the presenting sponsor of this year’s event. The one-hour live program will include a live auction, family and patient testimonials, and a tour of the new 33,000-square-foot Education Advancement Center. Additionally, a silent auction will take place online before the event.

This milestone of opening the doors to the new 33,000-square-foot Education Advancement Center will allow for the expansion of innovative therapies provided to children and families facing pediatric cancer. Since March, services have continued via telehealth to patients throughout the Southeast and across the country, with doors reopening in July 2020.

The 2020 Celebration of Life & Hope co-chairs are Mike and Traci Otterman. They moved to Chattanooga in 2016 when Mike accepted a position with Lodge Cast Iron. He was named CEO and President in 2019.

This year is significant for both the foundation and the Otterman family. It marks five years since they lost their daughter Simone, nicknamed “Sim,” to the side-effects of her leukemia treatment when she was only 26 months old.

“It doesn’t ever get easier as a parent,” said Mike Otterman. “But by chairing this event, Traci and I want to be able to speak about our family’s experience while inspiring and educating others about the truly incredible things the Austin Hatcher Foundation does for everyone affected by childhood cancer.”

“We wanted to honor Sim this year at the Celebration of Life and Hope, which is why we chose the theme “Building Dreams, Healing Hearts,” said Traci Otterman. “The foundation helps build a better future for survivors and families, while also healing the hearts that are broken by pediatric cancer.”

The Celebration of Life and Hope annually serves to showcase the foundation’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer, both in the Chattanooga area and nationwide. This year, it will be held virtually as a testament to the outstanding growth of the foundation as it continues to provide no-cost services during COVID-19.

For more information or to be involved as a sponsor of the event, please call (423) 243-3470 or visit hatcherfoundation.org/celebrate.