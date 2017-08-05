Celebration of Scottish Music and Culture

Jamie Laval, the internationally-acclaimed Celtic performer and fiddle champion, will perform a 2-hour concert of toe-tapping fiddle music as he recounts amusing stories and ancient legends from antiquity.

The event gets under way at 4:30 pm with a free workshop for Celtic instrumental musicians. At 6:00 attendees are invited to a Scottish reception with food and sample tastings of Highland single malts (please R.S.V.P. if you would like to participate in the tasting). The concert commences at 7:30, lasting until 9:30 pm.

An open jam session led by fiddle master Jamie will conclude the evening.Admission is $20 adults / $12 youth 18 & under. Price includes all events plus free entrance to Reflection Riding Nature Center & Arboretum (normally $10 per person).

Jamie Laval creates rapt audiences with his passionate, virtuosic performances, uncanny imitation of Highland bagpipes, and engaging stories. "One of the hottest fiddlers out there" (Asheville Citizen-Times), Jamie performed for Her Majesty the Queen and presented a TED Talk.