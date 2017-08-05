Celebration of Scottish Music and Culture

Celtic music fans and enthusiasts of Scottish & Irish culture will enjoy an evening of music, storytelling, food, history, and nature within the glorious setting of Reflection Riding's Arboretum nature conservancy.

The event gets under way at 4:30 pm with a free workshop for Celtic instrumental musicians. At 6:00 attendees are invited to a Scottish reception with Scottish fare and sample tastings of Highland single malts (please R.S.V.P. if you would like to participate in the tasting).

The main event commences at 7:30, featuring internationally-acclaimed master fiddler Jamie Laval in a 90-minute concert of toe-tapping Scottish fiddle music and stories from ancient times. At 9:30 an open jam session and "ceilidh" (music and dancing party) will conclude the evening.

Admission is $20 adults / $12 youth 18 & under. Price includes all events plus free entrance to Reflection Riding Nature Center & Arboretum.