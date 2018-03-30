Celebrations: a Community Collaboration

Over 30 thriving dancers, painters, filmmakers, musicians, and other artists of the Chattanooga area will present original work with the community in a collaborative environment. Tickets can be purchased for online or at the door for $15, or $12 for kids 10 & under and seniors, at squareup.com/store/communitycollab. "Celebrations" is sponsored by ArtsBuild, as an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner, and Chattanooga Brewing Company. Live dance, live music, visual art, complimentary drinks, free parking in the back.