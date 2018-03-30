Celebrations: a Community Collaboration

Spot Arts Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Over 30 thriving dancers, painters, filmmakers, musicians, and other artists of the Chattanooga area will present original work with the community in a collaborative environment. Tickets can be purchased for online or at the door for $15, or $12 for kids 10 & under and seniors, at squareup.com/store/communitycollab. "Celebrations" is sponsored by ArtsBuild, as an ArtsBuild Community Arts Partner, and Chattanooga Brewing Company. Live dance, live music, visual art, complimentary drinks, free parking in the back.

Spot Arts Venue 3210 Brainerd Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
