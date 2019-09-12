Celebratory Book Launch with artist, Alan Shuptrine

Join us as we celebrate the launch of "I Come From A Place", Alan Shuptrine and Jennifer Pharr Davis‘ Limited Edition Fine Art coffee-table book. We will be toasting all things Appalachia that night including fiddle tunes, Chattanooga Whiskey, and mountain fare! The Lookout Mountain Club will be turned into our own mountain tribute as we celebrate this artist and author’s amazing journey! Both Alan and Jennifer will be on hand to welcome everyone and sign copies of the book. Book is availalbe for pre-order at www.alanshuptrine.com.