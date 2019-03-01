A fun night with a little friendly competition! The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer hosts the ninth annual CELLARbration, a blind wine tasting. Participants join for a night of great food, drinks, and a chance to win a new "cellar"' of wine worth more than $1,200!

Tickets are $40 each and include unlimited wine tastings, delicious hors d'oeuvres, great silent auction items, music, and more!

This event will be held at the beautiful Wheelhouse venue in Southside, located at 1216 E. Main St.

All proceeds benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer's mission to erase the effects of childhood cancer and improve the quality of life for each child and their family members.