CELLARbration

to Google Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00

The Wheelhouse 1216 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

A fun night with a little friendly competition! The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer hosts the ninth annual CELLARbration, a blind wine tasting. Participants join for a night of great food, drinks, and a chance to win a new "cellar"' of wine worth more than $1,200!

Tickets are $40 each and include unlimited wine tastings, delicious hors d'oeuvres, great silent auction items, music, and more!

This event will be held at the beautiful Wheelhouse venue in Southside, located at 1216 E. Main St.

All proceeds benefit the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer's mission to erase the effects of childhood cancer and improve the quality of life for each child and their family members.

Info
The Wheelhouse 1216 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
4232433470
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - CELLARbration - 2019-03-01 18:00:00
DI 16.06

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Wednesday

February 13, 2019

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours